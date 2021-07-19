Dendur Capital LP Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 486,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,000. Builders FirstSource makes up about 4.5% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

