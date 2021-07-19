DerivaDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,421.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $48.19 million and $79,421.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00006011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00099526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00147212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,728.88 or 1.00014329 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

