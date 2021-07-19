Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Despegar.com worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 220,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 139,703 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 65,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

