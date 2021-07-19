Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,153,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Devon Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,538,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

