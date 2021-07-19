DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of DexCom worth $106,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $12.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $436.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,067. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

