Dfyn Network Reaches Market Cap of $26.11 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and $1.68 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00098776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00148054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,685.75 or 0.99994962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,512,890 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

