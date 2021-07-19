Diameter Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 56,100 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,028,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LMACU stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.