Diameter Capital Partners LP Invests $1.49 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

KVSC stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

