Diameter Capital Partners LP Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 565,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.79% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOKB opened at $9.93 on Monday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

