Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACTDU. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,999,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000.

NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.06 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

