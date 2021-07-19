Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.98. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $784,588,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

