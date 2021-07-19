Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Financial Analysis

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 1.68 -$8.70 million N/A N/A

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -398.88% Digital Media Solutions N/A -21.41% 6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.11%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

