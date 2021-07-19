Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $167.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Realty has inked an agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure to establish their joint venture (JV), BAM Digital Realty in order to serve the Indian Markets. The move will enable the significant expansion of Digital Realty's premier global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL. Data centers are poised to benefit from the heightening reliance on technology and acceleration in digital transformation strategies by enterprises amid the pandemic. Capitalizing on such factors and backed by a healthy balance sheet, Digital Realty is expanding its portfolio on accretive acquisition and development efforts, growing its presence outside America. Yet, amid the competitive landscape, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to prevail in the near term. Shares of Digital Realty have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

