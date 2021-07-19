Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,283,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

