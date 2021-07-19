Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 107,945 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $48,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 197,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 273,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Lefaivre purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $89.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.75. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

