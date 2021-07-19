Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.73% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $49,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

