Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.48 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.53% of Huron Consulting Group worth $51,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $97,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,000 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.