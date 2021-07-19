Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.52 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $52,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

MC opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

