Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.18% of Peoples Bancorp worth $53,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

