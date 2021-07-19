DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Purchases $100,773.00 in Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw bought 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw purchased 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $86,160.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw purchased 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

