Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSITF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays cut shares of Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DSITF remained flat at $$1.79 during trading hours on Monday. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

