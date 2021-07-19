Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $51,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

