Dora Factory 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.99 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00017512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013229 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.00764588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.