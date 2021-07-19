DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of DraftKings worth $40,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,818,138 shares of company stock worth $131,212,663. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

