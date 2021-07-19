Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on D.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.94.

Shares of D.UN traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$21.62. 178,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.63. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$16.84 and a 52 week high of C$23.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

