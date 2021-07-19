Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE DRQ opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.