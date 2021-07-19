Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $30,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Insiders sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded down $7.72 on Monday, reaching $240.40. The company had a trading volume of 240,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.60. The stock has a market cap of $468.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

