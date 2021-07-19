Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $54.61 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 185,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,610,000. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 14.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Facebook by 18.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $7,403,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Facebook by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 604,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.44. 343,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,758,547. The company has a market capitalization of $953.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

