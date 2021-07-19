Duquesne Family Office LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.22. 565,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,725. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

