Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.91. 5,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 338,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $992.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 732,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

