Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

NYSE:DX opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

