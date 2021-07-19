East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Monday. 14,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,041. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.