East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC stock traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

