Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in June

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 16,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,774. Eat Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

