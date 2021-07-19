Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 16,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,882. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

