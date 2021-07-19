EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 55,427 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EchoStar by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.33 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.