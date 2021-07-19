Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Educational Development by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

