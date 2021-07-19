Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $143.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

