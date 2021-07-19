Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 277. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

