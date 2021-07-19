Empyrean Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,726,093 Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,726,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of CENHU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.23. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

