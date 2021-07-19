Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,109,172 KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,109,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 13.00% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

KLAQ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

