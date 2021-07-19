Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $6.87 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after acquiring an additional 659,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,061,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,521,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. 13,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

