Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of DLCAU stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,339. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

