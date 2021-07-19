Empyrean Capital Partners LP Purchases 155,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Voya Financial comprises approximately 3.8% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 1.71% of Voya Financial worth $131,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $199,440.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,850. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

