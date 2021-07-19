ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 36.1% in June

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 96,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

