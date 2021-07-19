Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,530,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ENB traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $37.80. 6,808,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 178,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

