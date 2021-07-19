Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.60.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

