Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENOB traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $4.75. 10,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,507. Enochian Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.