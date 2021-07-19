Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $313.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the highest is $323.50 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $125.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,334. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 192.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.71. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

