EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries accounts for 2.0% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.69. 1,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,415. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

